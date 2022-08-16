Today’s Headlines

What Happened to Congestion Pricing? (SFChron)

Feds Advance High-Speed Rail (SFExaminer)

More on Infrastructure Tsar, RAISE Grants (TTNews)

Transit, Slow Streets, Parks Make S.F. Great to Visit (BizTraveler)

Parents Worry Their Kids Will get Run Over by Reckless Drivers (Oaklandside)

Air is Filthy Again, Officials Ask People to Limit Driving (SFChron, Berkeleyside)

People Still Don’t Really Want to go Back to the Office (MarketWatch)

SF’s Expensive Trash Cans (SFExaminer)

Home Prices Cooling (SFGate)

Letters: Pedestrians at Fault for Motorists Breaking Laws? (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Supervisor Aaron Peskin Argues CEQA is Great (48Hills)

