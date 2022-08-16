Today’s Headlines
- What Happened to Congestion Pricing? (SFChron)
- Feds Advance High-Speed Rail (SFExaminer)
- More on Infrastructure Tsar, RAISE Grants (TTNews)
- Transit, Slow Streets, Parks Make S.F. Great to Visit (BizTraveler)
- Parents Worry Their Kids Will get Run Over by Reckless Drivers (Oaklandside)
- Air is Filthy Again, Officials Ask People to Limit Driving (SFChron, Berkeleyside)
- People Still Don’t Really Want to go Back to the Office (MarketWatch)
- SF’s Expensive Trash Cans (SFExaminer)
- Home Prices Cooling (SFGate)
- Letters: Pedestrians at Fault for Motorists Breaking Laws? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Supervisor Aaron Peskin Argues CEQA is Great (48Hills)
