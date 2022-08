Today’s Headlines

BART Earthquake Early Warning Tech (MassTransit)

More on Clipper BayPass (CBSLocal)

California HSR Contracts (RailwayTech)

Transportation-Involved Larkspur City Councilmember Won’t Seek Reelection (MarinIJ)

Most Dangerous Marin Intersections for Cyclists (MarinIJ)

Global Warming Induced Heat Waves to Worsen (SFChron)

How Federal Bill Could Help Offset Energy Costs (EastBayTimes)

More Express Lanes Open on 101 (SFGate)

San Bruno TOD’s Fail to Materialize (DailyJournal)

Mayor Breed Dissatisfied with Report on Shipyard Housing Project (SFExaminer)

Haney and Preston Spar Over Housing (SFChron)

