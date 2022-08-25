Today’s Headlines
- BART Celebrating 50th Anniversary of its Opening (Berkeleyside)
- Public Transportation Can Fight Climate Change (GreenerIdeal)
- Environmentalist Take Issue with Newsom’s Climate Push (SFChron)
- California Banning Sale of Gasoline Cars (SFGate, Politico)
- Economists Ponder Policy in the Face of Accelerating Global Warming (SFExaminer)
- Bad Pavement on Clay Street Sends Cyclists to the Hospital (SFChron)
- What Other Cities can Learn from Hoboken, NJ (WNYC)
- Alameda Repaving its Streets (EastBayTimes)
- BART Robbery Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)
- The Dark History of Sharp Park (SFChron)
- Global Warming and Bay Area’s Algae Bloom (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?