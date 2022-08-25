Today’s Headlines

  • BART Celebrating 50th Anniversary of its Opening (Berkeleyside)
  • Public Transportation Can Fight Climate Change (GreenerIdeal)
  • Environmentalist Take Issue with Newsom’s Climate Push (SFChron)
  • California Banning Sale of Gasoline Cars (SFGate, Politico)
  • Economists Ponder Policy in the Face of Accelerating Global Warming (SFExaminer)
  • Bad Pavement on Clay Street Sends Cyclists to the Hospital (SFChron)
  • What Other Cities can Learn from Hoboken, NJ (WNYC)
  • Alameda Repaving its Streets (EastBayTimes)
  • BART Robbery Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)
  • The Dark History of Sharp Park (SFChron)
  • Global Warming and Bay Area’s Algae Bloom (SFExaminer)

