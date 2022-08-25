Today’s Headlines

BART Celebrating 50th Anniversary of its Opening (Berkeleyside)

Public Transportation Can Fight Climate Change (GreenerIdeal)

Environmentalist Take Issue with Newsom’s Climate Push (SFChron)

California Banning Sale of Gasoline Cars (SFGate, Politico)

Economists Ponder Policy in the Face of Accelerating Global Warming (SFExaminer)

Bad Pavement on Clay Street Sends Cyclists to the Hospital (SFChron)

What Other Cities can Learn from Hoboken, NJ (WNYC)

Alameda Repaving its Streets (EastBayTimes)

BART Robbery Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)

The Dark History of Sharp Park (SFChron)

Global Warming and Bay Area’s Algae Bloom (SFExaminer)

