Today’s Headlines

Still No Opening Date on Central Subway (SFStandard)

Caltrain Hopes Upgrades Attract Riders (Caltrain)

Should Public Transit be Free? (Jalopnik)

What Gasoline Car Ban Will Mean for Drivers (SFChron)

Gasoline Car Ban has an Exception (SFChron)

Washington to Follow California in Phasing Out Gasoline Cars (SFExaminer)

Caltrans to Argue in Court for Removing Homeless (SFChron)

Billboard Warns Against Moving to Texas (LATimes)

Mohammed Nuru Gets Seven Years (SFChron)

Elon Musk Slammed for Flying from San Jose to S.F. (VT)

Commentary: S.F.’s Tunnel Tops vs. L.A.’s 6th Street Viaduct (VCStar)

Commentary: California Doesn’t Need Nuke Plant (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?