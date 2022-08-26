Today’s Headlines

  • Still No Opening Date on Central Subway (SFStandard)
  • Caltrain Hopes Upgrades Attract Riders (Caltrain)
  • Should Public Transit be Free? (Jalopnik)
  • What Gasoline Car Ban Will Mean for Drivers (SFChron)
  • Gasoline Car Ban has an Exception (SFChron)
  • Washington to Follow California in Phasing Out Gasoline Cars (SFExaminer)
  • Caltrans to Argue in Court for Removing Homeless (SFChron)
  • Billboard Warns Against Moving to Texas (LATimes)
  • Mohammed Nuru Gets Seven Years (SFChron)
  • Elon Musk Slammed for Flying from San Jose to S.F. (VT)
  • Commentary: S.F.’s Tunnel Tops vs. L.A.’s 6th Street Viaduct (VCStar)
  • Commentary: California Doesn’t Need Nuke Plant (SFChron)

