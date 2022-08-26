Today’s Headlines
- Still No Opening Date on Central Subway (SFStandard)
- Caltrain Hopes Upgrades Attract Riders (Caltrain)
- Should Public Transit be Free? (Jalopnik)
- What Gasoline Car Ban Will Mean for Drivers (SFChron)
- Gasoline Car Ban has an Exception (SFChron)
- Washington to Follow California in Phasing Out Gasoline Cars (SFExaminer)
- Caltrans to Argue in Court for Removing Homeless (SFChron)
- Billboard Warns Against Moving to Texas (LATimes)
- Mohammed Nuru Gets Seven Years (SFChron)
- Elon Musk Slammed for Flying from San Jose to S.F. (VT)
- Commentary: S.F.’s Tunnel Tops vs. L.A.’s 6th Street Viaduct (VCStar)
- Commentary: California Doesn’t Need Nuke Plant (SFChron)
