Muni Only Agency to Allow All-Door Boarding Universally (NextCity)

“Excellent Progress” on Central Subway (Axios)

More on BART Downtown San Jose Extension (KALW)

More on LA Surpassing Bay Area for Transit Ridership (Governing)

Man Fatally Stabbed at Mission BART Station (SFStandard)

Will S.F. Restaurants Keep Parklets? (SFChron)

Decline of Ride “Share” (SFStandard)

Waymo Withholds Data on Driverless Taxis (SFExaminer)

Police Suspend Licenses for Protesting, but Not for Incompetent Driving? (SFGate)

But Let’s Put Speed Governors on Scooters? (MarinIJ)

Excessive Heat Watch for Bay Area (SFChron)

Famous Historical Sites in S.F. That No Longer Exist (SFChron)

