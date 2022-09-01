Today’s Headlines
- Rec and Parks Updating JFK Promenade Markings (SFStandard)
- More on BART Offering Half-off Fares (SFExaminer)
- More on Bay Area Transit Pass Pilot (GovTech)
- Take Uber or Lyft Because You’re Afraid of Transit? (SFGate)
- More on New Housing, Parking Bills (Almanac)
- Global Warming and Science Behind Heat Waves (SFChron)
- San Jose Mayoral Candidates on TOD, Other Issues (SJSpotlight)
- Will California Really Sell Mostly Electric Cars by 2035? (SFChron)
- Cruise Driverless Car Crashes (SFExaminer)
- Salinas Wants to Build a Busway Next to a Train Track? (MCW)
- Commentary: Food Waste and Global Warming (SFChron)
- Commentary: AC Transit Serves the Disadvantaged (Berkeleyside)
