Today’s Headlines

Rec and Parks Updating JFK Promenade Markings (SFStandard)

More on BART Offering Half-off Fares (SFExaminer)

More on Bay Area Transit Pass Pilot (GovTech)

Take Uber or Lyft Because You’re Afraid of Transit? (SFGate)

More on New Housing, Parking Bills (Almanac)

Global Warming and Science Behind Heat Waves (SFChron)

San Jose Mayoral Candidates on TOD, Other Issues (SJSpotlight)

Will California Really Sell Mostly Electric Cars by 2035? (SFChron)

Cruise Driverless Car Crashes (SFExaminer)

Salinas Wants to Build a Busway Next to a Train Track? (MCW)

Commentary: Food Waste and Global Warming (SFChron)

Commentary: AC Transit Serves the Disadvantaged (Berkeleyside)

