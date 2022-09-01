Today’s Headlines

  • Rec and Parks Updating JFK Promenade Markings (SFStandard)
  • More on BART Offering Half-off Fares (SFExaminer)
  • More on Bay Area Transit Pass Pilot (GovTech)
  • Take Uber or Lyft Because You’re Afraid of Transit? (SFGate)
  • More on New Housing, Parking Bills (Almanac)
  • Global Warming and Science Behind Heat Waves (SFChron)
  • San Jose Mayoral Candidates on TOD, Other Issues (SJSpotlight)
  • Will California Really Sell Mostly Electric Cars by 2035? (SFChron)
  • Cruise Driverless Car Crashes (SFExaminer)
  • Salinas Wants to Build a Busway Next to a Train Track? (MCW)
  • Commentary: Food Waste and Global Warming (SFChron)
  • Commentary: AC Transit Serves the Disadvantaged (Berkeleyside)

