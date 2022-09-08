Today’s Headlines
- Temps Slow BART, VTA (EastBayTimes1, EastBayTimes2)
- BART’s Financial Ups and Downs (SFChron)
- More on BART’s 50th (Oaklandside)
- SFMTA Head Bullish on Downtown (SFExaminer)
- Haight-Ashbury Rebounding (SFChron)
- Car Brains Mad that a Bit of Battery Will be for Bikes (SFStandard)
- One Project Betting on Downtown Office and Housing Recovery (SFChron)
- Heat Wave Ending, but Now Bad Air Quality (SFChron)
- Richmond District Cleanups (RichmondReview)
- Letters: Electric Cars, Transit and Housing (SFChron)
- Commentary: Transit and Housing Key to Fighting Global Warming (DailyCal)
