Today’s Headlines

  • Temps Slow BART, VTA (EastBayTimes1EastBayTimes2)
  • BART’s Financial Ups and Downs (SFChron)
  • More on BART’s 50th (Oaklandside)
  • SFMTA Head Bullish on Downtown (SFExaminer)
  • Haight-Ashbury Rebounding (SFChron)
  • Car Brains Mad that a Bit of Battery Will be for Bikes (SFStandard)
  • One Project Betting on Downtown Office and Housing Recovery (SFChron)
  • Heat Wave Ending, but Now Bad Air Quality (SFChron)
  • Richmond District Cleanups (RichmondReview)
  • Letters: Electric Cars, Transit and Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Transit and Housing Key to Fighting Global Warming (DailyCal)

