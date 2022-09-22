Today’s Headlines
- Are Bay Area Transit Agencies Putting Customer First? (SFChron)
- Renderings of BART Second Tube (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on Central Subway Opening (SFGate)
- Therese McMillan Resigning from MTC (MassTransit)
- Free Ferry Rides Oct. 5 (AlamedaPost)
- Analysis of High-Injury Network (SFStandard)
- Cruise Exec Says Cars May Never be Fully Autonomous (SlashGear)
- Antioch Child Hit by Impatient Motorist is Taken off Life Support (EastBayTimes)
- Riding Amtrak Between Oakland and L.A. (EastBayTimes)
- Who Will be Oakland’s Next Mayor? (SFChron)
- San Rafael Advances “Streetery” Regs (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?