  • Are Bay Area Transit Agencies Putting Customer First? (SFChron)
  • Renderings of BART Second Tube (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • More on Central Subway Opening (SFGate)
  • Therese McMillan Resigning from MTC (MassTransit)
  • Free Ferry Rides Oct. 5 (AlamedaPost)
  • Analysis of High-Injury Network (SFStandard)
  • Cruise Exec Says Cars May Never be Fully Autonomous (SlashGear)
  • Antioch Child Hit by Impatient Motorist is Taken off Life Support (EastBayTimes)
  • Riding Amtrak Between Oakland and L.A. (EastBayTimes)
  • Who Will be Oakland’s Next Mayor? (SFChron)
  • San Rafael Advances “Streetery” Regs (MarinIJ)

