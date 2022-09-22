Today’s Headlines

Are Bay Area Transit Agencies Putting Customer First? (SFChron)

Renderings of BART Second Tube (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on Central Subway Opening (SFGate)

Therese McMillan Resigning from MTC (MassTransit)

Free Ferry Rides Oct. 5 (AlamedaPost)

Analysis of High-Injury Network (SFStandard)

Cruise Exec Says Cars May Never be Fully Autonomous (SlashGear)

Antioch Child Hit by Impatient Motorist is Taken off Life Support (EastBayTimes)

Riding Amtrak Between Oakland and L.A. (EastBayTimes)

Who Will be Oakland’s Next Mayor? (SFChron)

San Rafael Advances “Streetery” Regs (MarinIJ)

