Today’s Headlines

Transportation Board Members Signed Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letters (SFStandard)

Attempting to Ride all of Bay Area’s Transit Agencies (SFChron)

Caltrain’s Electrics (SFExaminer, SFGate)

BART’s Short Story Contest, Caltrain (RailwayAge)

BART Housing in Berkeley City Council Race (Berkeleyside)

Cities Want Robo Cars Removed from Streets (SFGate, TheRegister)

Five Housing Projects that are Actually Getting Built (SFStandard)

Driver Hits Mother and Child in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Driver Runs Over, Kills Another Driver (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: The Mess of Bay Area Transit Agencies Needs Fixed (SFChron)

Commentary: Support Prop. L and Fund Muni (SFChron)

Commentary: Yes on Prop. J, Keep JFK Promenade (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?