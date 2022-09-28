Today’s Headlines

  • Transportation Board Members Signed Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letters (SFStandard)
  • Attempting to Ride all of Bay Area’s Transit Agencies (SFChron)
  • Caltrain’s Electrics (SFExaminerSFGate)
  • BART’s Short Story Contest, Caltrain (RailwayAge)
  • BART Housing in Berkeley City Council Race (Berkeleyside)
  • Cities Want Robo Cars Removed from Streets (SFGate, TheRegister)
  • Five Housing Projects that are Actually Getting Built (SFStandard)
  • Driver Hits Mother and Child in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Driver Runs Over, Kills Another Driver (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: The Mess of Bay Area Transit Agencies Needs Fixed (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Support Prop. L and Fund Muni (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Yes on Prop. J, Keep JFK Promenade (SFChron)

