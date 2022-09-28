Today’s Headlines
- Transportation Board Members Signed Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letters (SFStandard)
- Attempting to Ride all of Bay Area’s Transit Agencies (SFChron)
- Caltrain’s Electrics (SFExaminer, SFGate)
- BART’s Short Story Contest, Caltrain (RailwayAge)
- BART Housing in Berkeley City Council Race (Berkeleyside)
- Cities Want Robo Cars Removed from Streets (SFGate, TheRegister)
- Five Housing Projects that are Actually Getting Built (SFStandard)
- Driver Hits Mother and Child in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Driver Runs Over, Kills Another Driver (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: The Mess of Bay Area Transit Agencies Needs Fixed (SFChron)
- Commentary: Support Prop. L and Fund Muni (SFChron)
- Commentary: Yes on Prop. J, Keep JFK Promenade (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
