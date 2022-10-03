Today’s Headlines

  • More on Riding All 27 Transit Agencies in One Day (SFChron)
  • New Focus on Transit Funding Measure (SFBay)
  • History of Central Subway (BizTimes)
  • Developers Eyeing Caltrain Yard (SFChron)
  • Transit Bosses Rip into Driverless Cars (SFStandard)
  • Questions on WETA’s Response to Ferry Jumper (KRON4)
  • Newsom Signs Bill Decriminalizing Jaywalking (CBSNews)
  • More on Critical Mass at 30 (SFExaminerKQED)
  • Cities with Most Dramatic Shift to Work from Home (SFChron)
  • More on CEQA Exemption Extensions (ITS)
  • Letters: JFK Promenade Taught me to Get Around Without a Car (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Golden Gate Ferry Finding New Normal (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?