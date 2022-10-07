Today’s Headlines

How Bay Area Transit Preps for the Big One (SFChron)

Rail Transit Recovery Lagging (Axios)

More on Speed Bumps to Curb Sideshows (SFGate, KTVU)

San Francisco Enforces Driving Laws? (SFChron)

$400 for a One Mile Bike Ride? (SFStandard)

District 6 Supervisor Debate (SFStandard)

How the Loma Prieta Earthquake Altered San Francisco (SFChron)

Fremont Police Push Traffic Safety (EastBayTimes)

Trail Upgrades for South San Francisco (DailyJournal)

Responses to Trash Can Poll (SFChron)

Commentary: Vote Yes and No on Berkeley Measure L (Berkeleyside1, Berkeleyside2)

Commentary: More Lanes, More Pavement, More, More, More! (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Monday, October 10, Indigenous Peoples’ Day