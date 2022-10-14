Today’s Headlines

A Look at BART Delays (EastBayTimes)

Muni Prop. L for Better Transit Summary (SFStandard)

Rockridge Wants Housing, not a New Home Depot (SFChron)

More on State Housing Deadline (SFStandard)

How Global Warming Has Manifested in Bay Area (SFChron)

What People Have to Say About San Francisco (SFChron)

More on the Doggie Diner Heads on the JFK Promenade (SFChron)

Panorama of Old San Francisco (SFExaminer)

Walk and Roll to School in Marin (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Alfred Twu for AC Transit Board (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Support K and L in Palo Alto (PaloAltoOnline)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?