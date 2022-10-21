Today’s Headlines
- “Opening” of Chinatown Subway Station (SFStandard)
- SMART to Build Second Petaluma Station (MarinIJ)
- More on San Raphael Transit Hub Relocation (MarinIJ)
- A Movement Against Traffic Violence (Oaklandside)
- Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Bus Driver Kills Cyclist in San Jose (CBSNews)
- Greenhouse Emissions Still Going Up (SFChron)
- A Perfect Day in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Appreciating the Neon of San Francisco (SFGate)
- Transit Advocate Maps San Francisco’s Store Cats (SFChron)
- Push to Rename Stow Lake (SFChron)
- Commentary: Santa Clara U. Needs to Get on SmartPass (theSantaClara)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?