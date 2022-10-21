Today’s Headlines

  • “Opening” of Chinatown Subway Station (SFStandard)
  • SMART to Build Second Petaluma Station (MarinIJ)
  • More on San Raphael Transit Hub Relocation (MarinIJ)
  • A Movement Against Traffic Violence (Oaklandside)
  • Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Bus Driver Kills Cyclist in San Jose (CBSNews)
  • Greenhouse Emissions Still Going Up (SFChron)
  • A Perfect Day in San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Appreciating the Neon of San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Transit Advocate Maps San Francisco’s Store Cats (SFChron)
  • Push to Rename Stow Lake (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Santa Clara U. Needs to Get on SmartPass (theSantaClara)

