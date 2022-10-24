Today’s Headlines

SF to Honor Woman who Saved Cable Cars (SFStandard)

More on Chinatown Station Preview (SFGate)

Transit Recovery Hobbled by Worker Shortages (GovTech)

Commute Times Reduced (SFGate)

“I don’t know what the Point is” of Putting Lives Above Parking in Berkeley (SFChron)

Available Office Space in San Francisco (SFGate)

The Laughable Locations NIMBYs Propose for Housing (SFChron)

Breaking down Prop. 30 (MercNews)

Call for E-Bike Training (ABC7)

North Coast Continues Annihilating Only Rail Link to Rest of Country (KRCR)

Commentary: Examiner’s Ballot Endorsements (SFExaminer)

Commentary: No More Parking Garages (Berkeleyside)

