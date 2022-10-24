Today’s Headlines
- SF to Honor Woman who Saved Cable Cars (SFStandard)
- More on Chinatown Station Preview (SFGate)
- Transit Recovery Hobbled by Worker Shortages (GovTech)
- Commute Times Reduced (SFGate)
- “I don’t know what the Point is” of Putting Lives Above Parking in Berkeley (SFChron)
- Available Office Space in San Francisco (SFGate)
- The Laughable Locations NIMBYs Propose for Housing (SFChron)
- Breaking down Prop. 30 (MercNews)
- Call for E-Bike Training (ABC7)
- North Coast Continues Annihilating Only Rail Link to Rest of Country (KRCR)
- Commentary: Examiner’s Ballot Endorsements (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: No More Parking Garages (Berkeleyside)
