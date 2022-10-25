Today’s Headlines
- BART, Caltrain Electrification, Q&A with San Jose Mayor (GreenBiz)
- Motorist Kills One Ped, Injures Another in Sunset District (SFChron, SFStandard)
- S.F. to Add Ambassadors, Attendants (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Bogus Claims Continue Against RSR Bridge Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)
- Will Twitter Take Down Mid Market? (SFStandard)
- NIMBY Cities Push Bogus Housing Plans (SFChron)
- More on Fourplexes (SFStandard)
- Food Truck Village for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Murals of the Mission (MissionLocal)
- Letters: Will Bay Area Ever Ban Right on Red? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Downtown is Done (48Hills)
