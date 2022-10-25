Today’s Headlines

BART, Caltrain Electrification, Q&A with San Jose Mayor (GreenBiz)

Motorist Kills One Ped, Injures Another in Sunset District (SFChron, SFStandard)

S.F. to Add Ambassadors, Attendants (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Bogus Claims Continue Against RSR Bridge Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)

Will Twitter Take Down Mid Market? (SFStandard)

NIMBY Cities Push Bogus Housing Plans (SFChron)

More on Fourplexes (SFStandard)

Food Truck Village for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Murals of the Mission (MissionLocal)

Letters: Will Bay Area Ever Ban Right on Red? (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Downtown is Done (48Hills)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?