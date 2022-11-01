Today’s Headlines

How Cities are Navigating Post-COVID Challenges (CitiesToday)

More on Shelving ‘Better Market Street’ Turnaround Loop (RealDeal)

Potrero Yard Housing Moves Forward (SFStandard)

Regulatory Challenges and Self-Driving Cars (Reuters)

Novato to Ban New Gas Stations (SFGate)

Why Does Speeding up Housing Take so Long? (SFChron)

Berkeley Backlash on Housing? (Berkeleyside)

Clash Over Electric Port Trucks (SFChron)

The A’s are Leaving? (SFChron)

Commentary: Support Affordable Housing in Mill Valley (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Hiking Bay Area’s Best Trail and its Worst (SFChron)

Commentary: I Own an Empty Condo in Berkeley, why Should I be Taxed? (Berkeleyside)

