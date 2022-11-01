Today’s Headlines

  • How Cities are Navigating Post-COVID Challenges (CitiesToday)
  • More on Shelving ‘Better Market Street’ Turnaround Loop (RealDeal)
  • Potrero Yard Housing Moves Forward (SFStandard)
  • Regulatory Challenges and Self-Driving Cars (Reuters)
  • Novato to Ban New Gas Stations (SFGate)
  • Why Does Speeding up Housing Take so Long? (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Backlash on Housing? (Berkeleyside)
  • Clash Over Electric Port Trucks (SFChron)
  • The A’s are Leaving? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Support Affordable Housing in Mill Valley (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Hiking Bay Area’s Best Trail and its Worst (SFChron)
  • Commentary: I Own an Empty Condo in Berkeley, why Should I be Taxed? (Berkeleyside)

