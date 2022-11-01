Today’s Headlines
- How Cities are Navigating Post-COVID Challenges (CitiesToday)
- More on Shelving ‘Better Market Street’ Turnaround Loop (RealDeal)
- Potrero Yard Housing Moves Forward (SFStandard)
- Regulatory Challenges and Self-Driving Cars (Reuters)
- Novato to Ban New Gas Stations (SFGate)
- Why Does Speeding up Housing Take so Long? (SFChron)
- Berkeley Backlash on Housing? (Berkeleyside)
- Clash Over Electric Port Trucks (SFChron)
- The A’s are Leaving? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Support Affordable Housing in Mill Valley (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Hiking Bay Area’s Best Trail and its Worst (SFChron)
- Commentary: I Own an Empty Condo in Berkeley, why Should I be Taxed? (Berkeleyside)
