This Week: Bike the Vote, Post-Election Recap, Light up the Night
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday VOTE!
- Tuesday Bike the Vote: Election Day Streetside Outreach. Come out to the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition office during the afternoon on Election Day to talk to fellow people who bike about why we must vote Yes on Prop L, J and N and vote No on Prop I. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 3-5 p.m. SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market, S.F.
- Wednesday Post-Election Recap. SPUR and local political analysts provide a post-election recap. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Parking Innovation in San José. The city of San José currently has 1.9 million existing parking spaces. Join SPUR and hear from representatives from TransForm, Catalyze SV, the San José Downtown Association and the city of San Jose to learn how technology can help communities better manage and utilize parking. Thursday, Nov. 10, 4-5 p.m. SPUR San José, 16 N. 3rd Street, San José.
- Thursday Light Up the Night: Page Slow Street. Install hundreds of free white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. Exact location will be posted the week of the event. Thursday, Nov. 10, 5-8 p.m. Page Street, S.F.
- Saturday Biking After Dark-Berkeley. Biking after dark can be fun, but it is important to plan ahead and make sure you always have the right equipment to be visible every time you get on your bike. At this free Bike East Bay class learn how. Saturday, Nov. 12, 11:00 a.m.-12 p.m., North Berkeley Library, 1170 The Alameda, Berkeley.
