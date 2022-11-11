Today’s Headlines

Voters Deliver Mandate on Car-Free Streets (SFExaminer)

David Miles Talks about the Decades-Long JFK Fight (theFrisc)

Caltrain Set to Make Pass Zone Extensions Paperless (SFStandard)

Light Rail’s Growth in California (RailwayAge)

K and T Lines to Separate (InglesideLight)

Joel Young Winning AC Transit Board Race (Berkeleyside)

S.F. Voted Differently on Prop. 30 (Axios)

Voters Approve 88 Percent of Transportation Funding Measures (ENR, Route50)

S.F.’s Last Chance to Prove it Will Build Homes (SFStandard)

Home Depot Drops Plan for North Oakland Location (EastBayTimes)

More on Uber Partnership with Flywheel (SFExaminer)

Aside from headlines, Streetsblog will be off for Veterans Day, back on Monday