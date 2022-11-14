Today’s Headlines

  • Will Central Subway Meet Expectations? (SFChron)
  • Central Subway ‘Soft Open’ on Saturday (CBSLocal, Patch)
  • Error on Central Subway Plaque (SFChron)
  • More on the JFK Promenade Battle (Slate)
  • Settlement in VTA Shooting (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s New Parks (SFChron)
  • Tension Between Transit Use and Housing in San Jose (RealDeal)
  • Tech Changing Mobility (Protocol)
  • Caltrans Remains in 1950s, Keeps Pushing for Highway-Widening/Extensions (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Election Shows Voters Want a City that Works (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Does the Election Really Show Voters Want a City that Works? (48Hills)
  • Commentary: Tourism can Save San Francisco (SFGate)

