Today’s Headlines

Will Central Subway Meet Expectations? (SFChron)

Central Subway ‘Soft Open’ on Saturday (CBSLocal, Patch)

Error on Central Subway Plaque (SFChron)

More on the JFK Promenade Battle (Slate)

Settlement in VTA Shooting (SFChron)

S.F.’s New Parks (SFChron)

Tension Between Transit Use and Housing in San Jose (RealDeal)

Tech Changing Mobility (Protocol)

Caltrans Remains in 1950s, Keeps Pushing for Highway-Widening/Extensions (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Election Shows Voters Want a City that Works (SFChron)

Commentary: Does the Election Really Show Voters Want a City that Works? (48Hills)

Commentary: Tourism can Save San Francisco (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?