Today’s Headlines
- Will Central Subway Meet Expectations? (SFChron)
- Central Subway ‘Soft Open’ on Saturday (CBSLocal, Patch)
- Error on Central Subway Plaque (SFChron)
- More on the JFK Promenade Battle (Slate)
- Settlement in VTA Shooting (SFChron)
- S.F.’s New Parks (SFChron)
- Tension Between Transit Use and Housing in San Jose (RealDeal)
- Tech Changing Mobility (Protocol)
- Caltrans Remains in 1950s, Keeps Pushing for Highway-Widening/Extensions (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Election Shows Voters Want a City that Works (SFChron)
- Commentary: Does the Election Really Show Voters Want a City that Works? (48Hills)
- Commentary: Tourism can Save San Francisco (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?