Today’s Headlines

More on Central Subway Opening (SFStandard)

New BART, Muni Extensions (SFChron)

How S.F. Will Pay for Climate Action (SFExaminer)

Muni Operates Trains so Close They Crash (SFStandard)

More on Infrastructure’s Success on the Ballot (ENR)

Joel Engardio Beats Gordon Mar, Wins Outer Sunset (SFChron)

Pedestrian Attacked, then Struck by Driver in Tenderloin (SFGate)

DMV Parking Lots Proposed for Affordable Housing (NBCBayArea)

Bay Area Housing Prices High but Dropping (SFChron)

Oakland Trees are Dying (Oaklandside)

Relocation of Harvey Milk Plaza Lamp Posts (BayAreaReporter)

Best Snacks While you Wait for your Ferry (SFChron)

