Today’s Headlines
- More on Central Subway Opening (SFStandard)
- New BART, Muni Extensions (SFChron)
- How S.F. Will Pay for Climate Action (SFExaminer)
- Muni Operates Trains so Close They Crash (SFStandard)
- More on Infrastructure’s Success on the Ballot (ENR)
- Joel Engardio Beats Gordon Mar, Wins Outer Sunset (SFChron)
- Pedestrian Attacked, then Struck by Driver in Tenderloin (SFGate)
- DMV Parking Lots Proposed for Affordable Housing (NBCBayArea)
- Bay Area Housing Prices High but Dropping (SFChron)
- Oakland Trees are Dying (Oaklandside)
- Relocation of Harvey Milk Plaza Lamp Posts (BayAreaReporter)
- Best Snacks While you Wait for your Ferry (SFChron)
