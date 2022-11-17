Today’s Headlines

  • More on Central Subway Opening (SFStandard)
  • New BART, Muni Extensions (SFChron)
  • How S.F. Will Pay for Climate Action (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Operates Trains so Close They Crash (SFStandard)
  • More on Infrastructure’s Success on the Ballot (ENR)
  • Joel Engardio Beats Gordon Mar, Wins Outer Sunset (SFChron)
  • Pedestrian Attacked, then Struck by Driver in Tenderloin (SFGate)
  • DMV Parking Lots Proposed for Affordable Housing (NBCBayArea)
  • Bay Area Housing Prices High but Dropping (SFChron)
  • Oakland Trees are Dying (Oaklandside)
  • Relocation of Harvey Milk Plaza Lamp Posts (BayAreaReporter)
  • Best Snacks While you Wait for your Ferry (SFChron)

