Today’s Headlines

T Third Opens (SFChron, Axios)

Dumbarton Rail Bridge Gets Burned Again (NYTimes)

Facebook/Dumbarton is Warning to Boring Company? (BusinessInsider)

Driver Intentionally Hits Pedestrian in Emeryville Mall (SFChron)

Tiny Homes for the Homeless in the Mission? (SFChron1, SFChron2)

Cities Need to Change Approach to Rain Water Management (SFExaminer)

Bike Boom in Different Cities (Momentum)

Housing Construction Could Slump in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Warriors Want City to Lower Property Taxes (SFExaminer)

Letters: 20 is Plenty (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: What Drove Me Out of San Francisco (SFChron)

Commentary: Southwest Meltdown is Superior to High-speed Rail that isn’t Running Yet (DailyNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?