Today’s Headlines
- T Third Opens (SFChron, Axios)
- Dumbarton Rail Bridge Gets Burned Again (NYTimes)
- Facebook/Dumbarton is Warning to Boring Company? (BusinessInsider)
- Driver Intentionally Hits Pedestrian in Emeryville Mall (SFChron)
- Tiny Homes for the Homeless in the Mission? (SFChron1, SFChron2)
- Cities Need to Change Approach to Rain Water Management (SFExaminer)
- Bike Boom in Different Cities (Momentum)
- Housing Construction Could Slump in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Warriors Want City to Lower Property Taxes (SFExaminer)
- Letters: 20 is Plenty (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: What Drove Me Out of San Francisco (SFChron)
- Commentary: Southwest Meltdown is Superior to High-speed Rail that isn’t Running Yet (DailyNews)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?