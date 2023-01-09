Today’s Headlines

  • T Third Opens (SFChron, Axios)
  • Dumbarton Rail Bridge Gets Burned Again (NYTimes)
  • Facebook/Dumbarton is Warning to Boring Company? (BusinessInsider)
  • Driver Intentionally Hits Pedestrian in Emeryville Mall (SFChron)
  • Tiny Homes for the Homeless in the Mission? (SFChron1, SFChron2)
  • Cities Need to Change Approach to Rain Water Management (SFExaminer)
  • Bike Boom in Different Cities (Momentum)
  • Housing Construction Could Slump in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Warriors Want City to Lower Property Taxes (SFExaminer)
  • Letters: 20 is Plenty (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: What Drove Me Out of San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Southwest Meltdown is Superior to High-speed Rail that isn’t Running Yet (DailyNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?