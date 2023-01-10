Today’s Headlines
- More on T Third/Central Subway (MassTransit)
- More on Best and Worst Cities for Public Transit (Digg, DailyHive)
- Traffic Getting Worse Across Nation (WashPost)
- BART’s Punk Train (SFGate)
- Mayor Breed Declares ‘State of Emergency’ Over Storms (SFExaminer)
- Dangerous Storms Continue (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- S.F.’s Antiquated Storm Sewers (SFGate)
- Downed Trees Keep East Bay Arborists Busy (Berkeleyside)
- Letters: Does Self-Reliance End When Driving Stops? (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: State Should Praise Lower Housing Heights? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Oakland Bay Bridge Lights Could Come Down (SFChron)
- Commentary: Ban Police Pretext Stops (SFChron)
