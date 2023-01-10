Today’s Headlines

More on T Third/Central Subway (MassTransit)

More on Best and Worst Cities for Public Transit (Digg, DailyHive)

Traffic Getting Worse Across Nation (WashPost)

BART’s Punk Train (SFGate)

Mayor Breed Declares ‘State of Emergency’ Over Storms (SFExaminer)

Dangerous Storms Continue (SFChron, SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Antiquated Storm Sewers (SFGate)

Downed Trees Keep East Bay Arborists Busy (Berkeleyside)

Letters: Does Self-Reliance End When Driving Stops? (EastBayTimes)

Letters: State Should Praise Lower Housing Heights? (SFChron)

Commentary: Oakland Bay Bridge Lights Could Come Down (SFChron)

Commentary: Ban Police Pretext Stops (SFChron)

