Today’s Headlines

  • More on T Third/Central Subway (MassTransit)
  • More on Best and Worst Cities for Public Transit (Digg, DailyHive)
  • Traffic Getting Worse Across Nation (WashPost)
  • BART’s Punk Train (SFGate)
  • Mayor Breed Declares ‘State of Emergency’ Over Storms (SFExaminer)
  • Dangerous Storms Continue (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • S.F.’s Antiquated Storm Sewers (SFGate)
  • Downed Trees Keep East Bay Arborists Busy (Berkeleyside)
  • Letters: Does Self-Reliance End When Driving Stops? (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: State Should Praise Lower Housing Heights? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Oakland Bay Bridge Lights Could Come Down (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Ban Police Pretext Stops (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?