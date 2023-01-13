Today’s Headlines
- Will Budget Cuts Take Transit off Track? (CalMatters)
- Marin Officials Concerned about Transit Cuts (MarinIJ)
- Man Arrested for Attacking Muni Bus Driver (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Traffic Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFExaminer)
- More on ‘End’ of Jaywalking as a Crime (SFExaminer)
- ‘Dashboard’ Highlights Downtown S.F.’s Woes (BizTimes)
- Rains May Finally Subside Late Next Week (Berkeleyside)
- But First There May be More Floods (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- S.F.’s Nerdiest Neighborhood (SFStandard)
- S.F. Might Prioritize Housing People Instead of Cars (SFChron)
- Housing for Native Americans (SFExaminer)
- Can S.F. Rebuild a ‘Harlem of the West’? (SFChron)
Streetsblog will not publish on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 16.