Today’s Headlines

  • Will Budget Cuts Take Transit off Track? (CalMatters)
  • Marin Officials Concerned about Transit Cuts (MarinIJ)
  • Man Arrested for Attacking Muni Bus Driver (SFChronSFStandard)
  • Traffic Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFExaminer)
  • More on ‘End’ of Jaywalking as a Crime (SFExaminer)
  • ‘Dashboard’ Highlights Downtown S.F.’s Woes (BizTimes)
  • Rains May Finally Subside Late Next Week (Berkeleyside)
  • But First There May be More Floods (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • S.F.’s Nerdiest Neighborhood (SFStandard)
  • S.F. Might Prioritize Housing People Instead of Cars (SFChron)
  • Housing for Native Americans (SFExaminer)
  • Can S.F. Rebuild a ‘Harlem of the West’? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog will not publish on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 16.