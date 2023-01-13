Today’s Headlines

Will Budget Cuts Take Transit off Track? (CalMatters)

Marin Officials Concerned about Transit Cuts (MarinIJ)

Man Arrested for Attacking Muni Bus Driver (SFChron, SFStandard)

Traffic Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFExaminer)

More on ‘End’ of Jaywalking as a Crime (SFExaminer)

‘Dashboard’ Highlights Downtown S.F.’s Woes (BizTimes)

Rains May Finally Subside Late Next Week (Berkeleyside)

But First There May be More Floods (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

S.F.’s Nerdiest Neighborhood (SFStandard)

S.F. Might Prioritize Housing People Instead of Cars (SFChron)

Housing for Native Americans (SFExaminer)

Can S.F. Rebuild a ‘Harlem of the West’? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog will not publish on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 16.