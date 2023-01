Today’s Headlines

Update on Connecting Salesforce Terminal to Caltrain, High Speed Rail (SFChron)

ACE Train Gets Stuck in the Mud (SFChron, SFStandard, EastBayTimes)

SMART Train Delayed by Floods (MarinIJ)

Caltrain/Capitol Corridor Extension to Salinas Advances (MontereyHerald)

Which S.F. Parks Hit Hardest in Storms? (SFExaminer)

Supe Accuses Mayor of Withholding Funds for Divis Housing (SFChron)

Berkeley Vote on 9,000 New Homes (Berkeleyside)

What’s the Best City in the Bay Area? (SFChron)

Could S.F. Lose its Palm Trees? (SFStandard)

Former S.F. Building Official Pleads Guilty to Fraud (SFChron)

Niles Canyon Historic Railroad Endangered by Storms (SFGate)

Commentary: We Must Wait on Mass Transit…but not Roads? (MarinIJ)

