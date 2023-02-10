Today’s Headlines

  • Scott Wiener Asks for Lifeline for Muni (SFStandard)
  • More on BART Paying $350K for One Homeless Person (SFChron)
  • SMART Train Gets $74 Million (SFGate)
  • More on Weekend Caltrain Shutdown (SFExaminer)
  • Mountain View Motorist Runs Down Pedestrian (KRON4)
  • Plan to Save Downtown S.F. (SFStandard)
  • More on S.F.’s Self-Driving Car Mayhem (Planetizen)
  • More on Marin Widening Another Highway (CBSNews)
  • Letters: Should San Francisco Have a Red Light District? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: How California Can Build Sustainable Transit (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: San Francisco Needs a Vision (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Finish High Speed Rail (CalMatters)

