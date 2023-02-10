Today’s Headlines

Scott Wiener Asks for Lifeline for Muni (SFStandard)

More on BART Paying $350K for One Homeless Person (SFChron)

SMART Train Gets $74 Million (SFGate)

More on Weekend Caltrain Shutdown (SFExaminer)

Mountain View Motorist Runs Down Pedestrian (KRON4)

Plan to Save Downtown S.F. (SFStandard)

More on S.F.’s Self-Driving Car Mayhem (Planetizen)

More on Marin Widening Another Highway (CBSNews)

Letters: Should San Francisco Have a Red Light District? (SFChron)

Commentary: How California Can Build Sustainable Transit (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: San Francisco Needs a Vision (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Finish High Speed Rail (CalMatters)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?