Today’s Headlines
- Scott Wiener Asks for Lifeline for Muni (SFStandard)
- More on BART Paying $350K for One Homeless Person (SFChron)
- SMART Train Gets $74 Million (SFGate)
- More on Weekend Caltrain Shutdown (SFExaminer)
- Mountain View Motorist Runs Down Pedestrian (KRON4)
- Plan to Save Downtown S.F. (SFStandard)
- More on S.F.’s Self-Driving Car Mayhem (Planetizen)
- More on Marin Widening Another Highway (CBSNews)
- Letters: Should San Francisco Have a Red Light District? (SFChron)
- Commentary: How California Can Build Sustainable Transit (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: San Francisco Needs a Vision (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Finish High Speed Rail (CalMatters)
