Now BART is Slowed by the Cold? (SFStandard)

More on BART Director Harassed on Transit (BayAreaReporter)

More on Transit’s Financial Woes (WSJ, BondBuyer)

Andrew Fremier Takes Over at MTC (RailwayAge)

And More on Electric Ferries (GovTech)

Turn Golden Gate into a Greenway (SFStandard)

Minnesota Street Permanently Slowed (PotreroView)

Hopkins Street Debate is a “Culture War”? (Berkeleyside)

Will San Francisco Get a Green Bank? (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Editorial Board Still Hates High Speed Rail (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Good Riddance to Bird Scooters (48Hills)

Commentary: Forced to Leave San Francisco (SFGate)

