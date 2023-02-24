Today’s Headlines

  • Now BART is Slowed by the Cold? (SFStandard)
  • More on BART Director Harassed on Transit (BayAreaReporter)
  • More on Transit’s Financial Woes (WSJ, BondBuyer)
  • Andrew Fremier Takes Over at MTC (RailwayAge)
  • And More on Electric Ferries (GovTech)
  • Turn Golden Gate into a Greenway (SFStandard)
  • Minnesota Street Permanently Slowed (PotreroView)
  • Hopkins Street Debate is a “Culture War”? (Berkeleyside)
  • Will San Francisco Get a Green Bank? (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Editorial Board Still Hates High Speed Rail (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Good Riddance to Bird Scooters (48Hills)
  • Commentary: Forced to Leave San Francisco (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?