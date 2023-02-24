Today’s Headlines
- Now BART is Slowed by the Cold? (SFStandard)
- More on BART Director Harassed on Transit (BayAreaReporter)
- More on Transit’s Financial Woes (WSJ, BondBuyer)
- Andrew Fremier Takes Over at MTC (RailwayAge)
- And More on Electric Ferries (GovTech)
- Turn Golden Gate into a Greenway (SFStandard)
- Minnesota Street Permanently Slowed (PotreroView)
- Hopkins Street Debate is a “Culture War”? (Berkeleyside)
- Will San Francisco Get a Green Bank? (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Editorial Board Still Hates High Speed Rail (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Good Riddance to Bird Scooters (48Hills)
- Commentary: Forced to Leave San Francisco (SFGate)
