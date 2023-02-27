This Week: 16th, Bike Pleasant Hill, Board Meeting
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! 16th Street Improvement Project Hours. Construction for the 16th Street Improvement Project is underway. Join SFMTA staff to hear about progress and to give your feedback. Monday/today, February 27, 4-6 p.m. outside Super7. The store is located at 3253 16th Street, between Guerrero and Dolores streets, S.F.
- Tuesday Bike Pleasant Hill Elementary. Join Bike PHE for a community discussion on family bicycle access to Pleasant Hill Elementary, Pleasant Hill Middle School, Pleasant Hill library, nearby businesses. The discussion will be followed by a ride. Tuesday, February 28, 4-5 p.m. Pleasant Hill Library, 2 Monticello Ave, Pleasant Hill.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, February 28, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Bike-Safe Driving. For training on safe driving around cyclists, join this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition webinar. Wednesday, March 1, 6-7 p.m. Golden Gate Valley Public Library, 1801 Green Street, S.F.
- Thursday VTA and SVBC Biking Basics. Learn the basics of using your bicycle for transportation: the gear, rules of the road, types of bikes, and locking/securing your bike. Thursday, March 2, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, March 3, 8-9 a.m. Stable Cafe, 2128 Folsom Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.