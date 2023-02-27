This Week: 16th, Bike Pleasant Hill, Board Meeting

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/today! 16th Street Improvement Project Hours. Construction for the 16th Street Improvement Project is underway. Join SFMTA staff to hear about progress and to give your feedback. Monday/today, February 27, 4-6 p.m. outside Super7. The store is located at 3253 16th Street, between Guerrero and Dolores streets, S.F.
  • Tuesday Bike Pleasant Hill Elementary. Join Bike PHE for a community discussion on family bicycle access to Pleasant Hill Elementary, Pleasant Hill Middle School, Pleasant Hill library, nearby businesses. The discussion will be followed by a ride. Tuesday, February 28, 4-5 p.m. Pleasant Hill Library, 2 Monticello Ave, Pleasant Hill.
  • Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, February 28, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
  • Wednesday Bike-Safe Driving. For training on safe driving around cyclists, join this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition webinar. Wednesday, March 1, 6-7 p.m. Golden Gate Valley Public Library, 1801 Green Street, S.F.
  • Thursday VTA and SVBC Biking Basics. Learn the basics of using your bicycle for transportation: the gear, rules of the road, types of bikes, and locking/securing your bike. Thursday, March 2, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, March 3, 8-9 a.m. Stable Cafe, 2128 Folsom Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week: Seventh Street, Downtown Oakland, Ride at Night

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday Seventh Street Open House. In 2017, SFMTA installed traffic safety improvements for people walking, biking, taking transit, and driving between Market Street and Folsom as part of the 7th Street Safety Project. The SFMTA plans to extend improvements between Townsend Street and 16th this month. Come […]

This Week: Burritos, Market Street Prototyping, Low Car(bon) Cities

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! Deliver Burritos by Bike with Burrito Project SF. The Burrito Project is a community-supported group that gets together on the last Monday of each month to make and deliver burritos to the homeless. Monday, tonight! Oct. 31, burritos assembled from 4-5:30 p.m., or join them at […]

This Week: Housing Costs, Caltrans Bike Plan, SoMa Committee

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday today! Why Does Housing Cost So Much? In 2014, The Urbanist ran an article titled “The Real Cost of Building Housing,” which looked at the exorbitant cost of construction in San Francisco. Over the past three years, these costs have continued to escalate. Join SPUR’s panel […]