Today’s Headlines

New Diagrams Show Two-Track Transbay Crossings (SFChron)

How Much Should California Spend to Build up Transit? (CalMatters)

Lawmaker Resigns from BART Oversight (EastBayTimes)

More on BART Fiscal Cliff (CBSLocal)

BART Board Director to Run for Congress (SFChron, SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Plan to Expand Bullet Train to Vegas (SFGate)

Beware of New Potholes (SFExaminer)

S.F. at its Most Unaffordable (SFChron)

S.F. Pandemic Recovery Not Good (NBCBayArea)

Arrests in Mission District Scooter Assault (SFExaminer)

Is Towing Illegally Parked Cars Appropriately Priced? (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?