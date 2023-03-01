Today’s Headlines

  • New Diagrams Show Two-Track Transbay Crossings (SFChron)
  • How Much Should California Spend to Build up Transit? (CalMatters)
  • Lawmaker Resigns from BART Oversight (EastBayTimes)
  • More on BART Fiscal Cliff (CBSLocal)
  • BART Board Director to Run for Congress (SFChronSFGateEastBayTimes)
  • Plan to Expand Bullet Train to Vegas (SFGate)
  • Beware of New Potholes (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. at its Most Unaffordable (SFChron)
  • S.F. Pandemic Recovery Not Good (NBCBayArea)
  • Arrests in Mission District Scooter Assault (SFExaminer)
  • Is Towing Illegally Parked Cars Appropriately Priced? (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

