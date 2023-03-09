Today’s Headlines
- Will Feds Fund California’s Bullet Train? (EastBayTimes)
- VTA Named “Owner of the Year” (ENR)
- I-980 and its “Connection” to a Never-Built Bridge (Transportation4America)
- Self-Driving Cars Have People Worried (SmartCities)
- Tesla on Auto Pilot Slams into Fire Truck (SFGate)
- Driver Goes 109 MPH Through San Francisco (SFStandard)
- Driver Slams into Houston Coffee Shop During Podcast (SFGate)
- Who Makes the Most Money in City Hall? (SFStandard)
- On San Francisco’s Inner Richmond (SFGate)
- Poetry in the Names of S.F. Streets (SFChron)
- Commentary: BART Board and Newsom Drove Out Inspector General? (EastBayTimes)
