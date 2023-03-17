Advocates Push Back Against Valencia Center-Running-Bike-Lane Bait-and-Switch Let's be clear: A center-running lane for bikes is worse than nothing

Streetsblog has long decried the dangers of Valencia and covered its frequent injury crashes. Then in January, it finally happened: Wan Mei Tan, a 64-year-old woman, was killed crossing at 16th and Valencia Streets.

At the rate things are going, in five years San Francisco will still be at the same pathetic mode share it is today. Vision Zero will remain unattainable, and some 150 more people will be dead, with many more injured.

The SFMTA’s current rejected and re-proposed center-running design will just make the situation worse, by substituting an equally awful alternative for what exists today and thus preventing the installation of tried-and-tested, safe Dutch-style bike lanes. That’s why “Better Valencia” advocates have created an action website urging advocates to demand the mayor and SFMTA finish the curbside bike lanes promised in 2020. From the group’s release:

SFMTA’s proposed center-running two-way cycle track sandwiches people on bikes between two lanes of driving cars, protected only by four plastic posts per block and a “bus lane curb” designed to be mountable by automobiles and larger vehicles. This proposed design won’t make more people feel safe riding bikes on Valencia — especially families, seniors, and people who are less confident riding bikes — which will result in fewer people shifting trips to sustainable modes and more cars (and car traffic) on our streets.

Instead, they are calling for more of the:

…identical design implemented on Valencia Street between Market and 15th Streets in 2018, after Mayor Breed issued a statement calling for those curbside parking-protected bike lanes to be installed within four months — including around parklets and in front of a school and a church. Data from SFMTA shows that safety significantly improved after the curbside parking-protected bike lanes were installed and vehicle loading/unloading significantly decreased on that section of Valencia.

The reasons SFMTA has given for abandoning curbside Dutch-style lanes are nonsensical, but here we go:

Also, to anyone claiming motorists won’t shift their double-parking from Valencia’s current door-zone bike lanes to center-running bike lanes: motorists already park in the center of Valencia, as seen Friday afternoon:

I’ve toured the Netherlands and met with Dutch officials who consistently tell me center-running bike lanes are a stupid idea (because they’ve tried them too, decades ago. The only way a center-running lane works on a busy merchant street such as Valencia is if cars are banned outright or hugely restricted).

The center-running proposal was revived and re-offered in bad faith. The SFMTA Board and the Board of Supervisors need to order SFMTA to build the preferred alternative: Dutch-style lanes and intersections as designed and promised in 2020. Stupidity and delays have already killed one person. It’s criminal for San Francisco to keep wasting time pushing a dangerous and failed design.

After all these years, the city should be ashamed that there aren’t already protected bike lanes along the length of Valencia.