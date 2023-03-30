Today’s Headlines

BART Funding for Inspector General (SFStandard, EastBayTimes)

Transit, Other Services, Must Avoid the Doom Loop (SFChron)

How Many People Ride Muni’s Outer Richmond Express? (SFExaminer)

SFMTA Plans to do Center Running Bike Lane on Valencia Despite Opposition (MissionLocal)

Making People Pay a Little for Private Car Storage Around Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)

More Plans to Spur Downtown S.F. (SFExaminer)

Human Drivers Hit Autonomous Vehicles (NBCNews)

S.F. Housing Element Could Help School Enrollment (SFExaminer)

Berkeley Will Pick up Tree Debris for Free (Berkeleyside)

San Francisco’s Grim Reapers (SFGate)

Commentary: In Economic Terminology, Transit is Not a ‘Public Good’ (Bloomberg)

NOTE: Streetsblog S.F. will not publish tomorrow, Friday, March 31, in observance of Cesar Chavez day.