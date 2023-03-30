Today’s Headlines

  • BART Funding for Inspector General (SFStandardEastBayTimes)
  • Transit, Other Services, Must Avoid the Doom Loop (SFChron)
  • How Many People Ride Muni’s Outer Richmond Express? (SFExaminer)
  • SFMTA Plans to do Center Running Bike Lane on Valencia Despite Opposition (MissionLocal)
  • Making People Pay a Little for Private Car Storage Around Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)
  • More Plans to Spur Downtown S.F. (SFExaminer)
  • Human Drivers Hit Autonomous Vehicles (NBCNews)
  • S.F. Housing Element Could Help School Enrollment (SFExaminer)
  • Berkeley Will Pick up Tree Debris for Free (Berkeleyside)
  • San Francisco’s Grim Reapers (SFGate)
  • Commentary: In Economic Terminology, Transit is Not a ‘Public Good’ (Bloomberg)

NOTE: Streetsblog S.F. will not publish tomorrow, Friday, March 31, in observance of Cesar Chavez day.