Today’s Headlines
- BART Funding for Inspector General (SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
- Transit, Other Services, Must Avoid the Doom Loop (SFChron)
- How Many People Ride Muni’s Outer Richmond Express? (SFExaminer)
- SFMTA Plans to do Center Running Bike Lane on Valencia Despite Opposition (MissionLocal)
- Making People Pay a Little for Private Car Storage Around Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)
- More Plans to Spur Downtown S.F. (SFExaminer)
- Human Drivers Hit Autonomous Vehicles (NBCNews)
- S.F. Housing Element Could Help School Enrollment (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley Will Pick up Tree Debris for Free (Berkeleyside)
- San Francisco’s Grim Reapers (SFGate)
- Commentary: In Economic Terminology, Transit is Not a ‘Public Good’ (Bloomberg)
NOTE: Streetsblog S.F. will not publish tomorrow, Friday, March 31, in observance of Cesar Chavez day.