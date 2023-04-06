Today’s Headlines

  • More on Coup Against Hopkins Bike Lane (Berkeleyside)
  • BART Police Chief to Retire (SFExaminerABC7)
  • Medical Emergency Closes Montgomery BART (SFStandard)
  • Fatal Crash on Bay Bridge Blocks all Lanes (SFStandard)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in South S.F. (SFGateSFChronSFExaminer)
  • Housing with No Parking for Potrero Bus Yard (MissionLocal)
  • Downtown S.F. Vacancies at Record High (SFStandard)
  • Does Affordable Housing Need More Oversight? (SFStandard)
  • Castro Theater Landmark Hearing Postponed (SFGate)
  • Commentary: And the Marin NIMBYs Don’t Stop (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Feds Need to Step up and Fund HSR (GVWire)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

