Today’s Headlines
- More on Coup Against Hopkins Bike Lane (Berkeleyside)
- BART Police Chief to Retire (SFExaminer, ABC7)
- Medical Emergency Closes Montgomery BART (SFStandard)
- Fatal Crash on Bay Bridge Blocks all Lanes (SFStandard)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in South S.F. (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Housing with No Parking for Potrero Bus Yard (MissionLocal)
- Downtown S.F. Vacancies at Record High (SFStandard)
- Does Affordable Housing Need More Oversight? (SFStandard)
- Castro Theater Landmark Hearing Postponed (SFGate)
- Commentary: And the Marin NIMBYs Don’t Stop (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Feds Need to Step up and Fund HSR (GVWire)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
