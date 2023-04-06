Today’s Headlines

More on Coup Against Hopkins Bike Lane (Berkeleyside)

BART Police Chief to Retire (SFExaminer, ABC7)

Medical Emergency Closes Montgomery BART (SFStandard)

Fatal Crash on Bay Bridge Blocks all Lanes (SFStandard)

Driver Kills Pedestrian in South S.F. (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)

Housing with No Parking for Potrero Bus Yard (MissionLocal)

Downtown S.F. Vacancies at Record High (SFStandard)

Does Affordable Housing Need More Oversight? (SFStandard)

Castro Theater Landmark Hearing Postponed (SFGate)

Commentary: And the Marin NIMBYs Don’t Stop (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Feds Need to Step up and Fund HSR (GVWire)

