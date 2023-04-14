Today’s Headlines

What BART’s New Fare Gates Look Like (SFChron)

Transit Agencies to Ask for More State Funds (SFChron)

Feds to Send $2 Billion for California Public Transit (KTLA)

Residents Rating of San Francisco at All-Time Low (SFStandard)

San Francisco Says it Needs $600 Million to Cut Homelessness in Half (SFStandard)

Skyscraper in the Outer Sunset? (SFExaminer)

Seven Story Housing in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Oakland Road Damage from Winter Storms (SFChron)

Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Pedestrian in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)

Parts of a Pleasanton Mall to Become Housing (SFGate)

More on Parrot Beating Sea Lions as S.F.’s Mascot (SFExaminer)

