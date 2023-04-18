Today’s Headlines

Rally for Protected Bike Lanes on Arguello (SFGate)

Major Berkeley Streets Could Get Bus Lanes (Berkeleyside)

Twitter Charging for Transit Alerts (Crain’s)

D.C. Considers Screen Doors for Metro as BART Backs Off (NBCWashington)

Transit Agencies Turn to State for Funding (Route50)

More on Federal Transportation Grants (SmartCitiesDive)

Housing for Rockridge BART (Oaklandside)

Another Pedestrian Hit on San Pablo While Caltrans Fails to Illuminate Signal (Berkeleyside)

More on Pop Up Shop Plan to Help Downtown (SFStandard)

Downtown IKEA Will Have Nonstop Security (SFStandard)

Court Strikes Down Berkeley Gas Ban in New Construction (KQED)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?