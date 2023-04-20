Today’s Headlines

More on Supes Push for Transit Funding (KRON4)

BART Employee Arrested in Connection with Fatal Hit and Run (MercNews)

More on SFMTA Board Director’s Illegal Lobbying (SFChron)

New Elevator for 16th Street BART (MissionLocal)

Petition for Safety in Oakland (Oaklandside)

How Weather Hit Scooter Ridership (SFExaminer)

More on Drunk, Hit and Run Assemblymember‘s Bill to Kill Bridge Bike Path (EastBayTimes)

San Jose Mayor Disses San Francisco (SFStandard)

Bye Oakland A’s (SFChron, SFStandard, EastBayTimes)

City’s Satisfaction Survey (SFChron)

The Bay Area’s Carbon Sink (SFChron)

