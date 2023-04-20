Today’s Headlines
- More on Supes Push for Transit Funding (KRON4)
- BART Employee Arrested in Connection with Fatal Hit and Run (MercNews)
- More on SFMTA Board Director’s Illegal Lobbying (SFChron)
- New Elevator for 16th Street BART (MissionLocal)
- Petition for Safety in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- How Weather Hit Scooter Ridership (SFExaminer)
- More on Drunk, Hit and Run Assemblymember‘s Bill to Kill Bridge Bike Path (EastBayTimes)
- San Jose Mayor Disses San Francisco (SFStandard)
- Bye Oakland A’s (SFChron, SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
- City’s Satisfaction Survey (SFChron)
- The Bay Area’s Carbon Sink (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?