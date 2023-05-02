Truckers Angry at State’s Diesel Ban (GATE)

Here’s What Happened on City’s First Day with State/Feds Leading Drug “Crackdown” (Chron)

State Sues Elk City for Rejecting Affordable Housing (Chron)

7 Week “Hated” Berkeley Intersection with I-80 Closure Starts Today (GATE, Berkeleyside)

CA’s Population Still Shrinking (Chron)

Drivers Are Increasingly Distracted by Their Phones, According to a New Study (Route Fifty)

Vox Interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

80% of Sierra Nevada Snowpack Hasn’t Melted Yet (East Bay Times)

Here Comes the Rain Again (Chron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA