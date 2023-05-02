Today’s Headlines
- Truckers Angry at State’s Diesel Ban (GATE)
- Here’s What Happened on City’s First Day with State/Feds Leading Drug “Crackdown” (Chron)
- State Sues Elk City for Rejecting Affordable Housing (Chron)
- 7 Week “Hated” Berkeley Intersection with I-80 Closure Starts Today (GATE, Berkeleyside)
- CA’s Population Still Shrinking (Chron)
- Drivers Are Increasingly Distracted by Their Phones, According to a New Study (Route Fifty)
- Vox Interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
- 80% of Sierra Nevada Snowpack Hasn’t Melted Yet (East Bay Times)
- Here Comes the Rain Again (Chron)
