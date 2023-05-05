Today’s Headlines

  • This Article Makes BART’s Rail Inspection Vehicle Sound Like It’s from Star Wars (Examiner)
  • SF Plans for Tiny Homes to Alleviate Homelessness in Mission (Chron)
  • Can Breed Add Shelter Beds During Budget Crunch? (Examiner)
  • Bancroft Hotel in Berkeley Could Be Converted to Affordable Housing (Berkeleyside)
  • Breaking News: High Speed Rail Costs More Than It Did in 2008 (East Bay Times)
  • High Stakes for Transit in California Budget Battle (Governing)
  • California Budget Deficit Grows (Sacramento Bee)
  • Most Transit Riders Lost During Pandemic Were Office Workers and They Aren’t Going Back to the Office (Politico)

