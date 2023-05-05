This Article Makes BART’s Rail Inspection Vehicle Sound Like It’s from Star Wars (Examiner)

SF Plans for Tiny Homes to Alleviate Homelessness in Mission (Chron)

Can Breed Add Shelter Beds During Budget Crunch? (Examiner)

Bancroft Hotel in Berkeley Could Be Converted to Affordable Housing (Berkeleyside)

Breaking News: High Speed Rail Costs More Than It Did in 2008 (East Bay Times)

High Stakes for Transit in California Budget Battle (Governing)

California Budget Deficit Grows (Sacramento Bee)

Most Transit Riders Lost During Pandemic Were Office Workers and They Aren’t Going Back to the Office (Politico)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF