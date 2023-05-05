Today’s Headlines
- This Article Makes BART’s Rail Inspection Vehicle Sound Like It’s from Star Wars (Examiner)
- SF Plans for Tiny Homes to Alleviate Homelessness in Mission (Chron)
- Can Breed Add Shelter Beds During Budget Crunch? (Examiner)
- Bancroft Hotel in Berkeley Could Be Converted to Affordable Housing (Berkeleyside)
- Breaking News: High Speed Rail Costs More Than It Did in 2008 (East Bay Times)
- High Stakes for Transit in California Budget Battle (Governing)
- California Budget Deficit Grows (Sacramento Bee)
- Most Transit Riders Lost During Pandemic Were Office Workers and They Aren’t Going Back to the Office (Politico)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF