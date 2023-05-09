Today’s Headlines

  • The Valencia Center-Running Bike Lane Is Becoming Reality (Mission Local)
  • Supe Safai Will Challenge Breed’s Re-Election (GATE, Examiner)
  • Supes Weigh in on Whether Private Security Should Be Armed (GATE)
  • New Car Ownership Becoming a Rich People Thing (WaPo)
  • 80 Vehicles Seized in Oakland Sideshow (KRON)
  • Speculating on Governor Newsom’s Budget Plan (Sacramento Bee)
  • Play the world’s smallest violin for the Parking Industry, There’s Flat or Declining Demand for Car Storage (CNBC)
  • It’s Going to Get Warmer This Week (Examiner)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF