Today’s Headlines
- The Valencia Center-Running Bike Lane Is Becoming Reality (Mission Local)
- Supe Safai Will Challenge Breed’s Re-Election (GATE, Examiner)
- Supes Weigh in on Whether Private Security Should Be Armed (GATE)
- New Car Ownership Becoming a Rich People Thing (WaPo)
- 80 Vehicles Seized in Oakland Sideshow (KRON)
- Speculating on Governor Newsom’s Budget Plan (Sacramento Bee)
- Play the world’s smallest violin for the Parking Industry, There’s Flat or Declining Demand for Car Storage (CNBC)
- It’s Going to Get Warmer This Week (Examiner)
