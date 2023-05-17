Today’s Headlines

Berkeley’s Transportation Head Gone, Hopkins Safety Project Blown Up (Berkeleyside)

Fallout Over BART Cop Video (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

More on California’s Struggling Transit Agencies (KTVU)

Another Study on Bayview Caltrain Station? (BizTimes)

More on Electric Ferries (ABC7)

Glen Park Slow Street Rejected (SFChron)

Powell Street near Union Square to get Investment (SFStandard, SFExaminer)

Oakland Will Rename Part of MacArthur (SFChron)

Oakland Home Building (Oaklandside)

Plan to Fill Vacant Storefront in Union Square (SFChron)

Millbrae is a Hidden Gem (California)

The Cost of Watering Lombard Street (SFStandard)

