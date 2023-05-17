Today’s Headlines

  • Berkeley’s Transportation Head Gone, Hopkins Safety Project Blown Up (Berkeleyside)
  • Fallout Over BART Cop Video (SFChronEastBayTimes)
  • More on California’s Struggling Transit Agencies (KTVU)
  • Another Study on Bayview Caltrain Station? (BizTimes)
  • More on Electric Ferries (ABC7)
  • Glen Park Slow Street Rejected (SFChron)
  • Powell Street near Union Square to get Investment (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
  • Oakland Will Rename Part of MacArthur (SFChron)
  • Oakland Home Building (Oaklandside)
  • Plan to Fill Vacant Storefront in Union Square (SFChron)
  • Millbrae is a Hidden Gem (California)
  • The Cost of Watering Lombard Street (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?