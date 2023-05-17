Today’s Headlines
- Berkeley’s Transportation Head Gone, Hopkins Safety Project Blown Up (Berkeleyside)
- Fallout Over BART Cop Video (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More on California’s Struggling Transit Agencies (KTVU)
- Another Study on Bayview Caltrain Station? (BizTimes)
- More on Electric Ferries (ABC7)
- Glen Park Slow Street Rejected (SFChron)
- Powell Street near Union Square to get Investment (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Oakland Will Rename Part of MacArthur (SFChron)
- Oakland Home Building (Oaklandside)
- Plan to Fill Vacant Storefront in Union Square (SFChron)
- Millbrae is a Hidden Gem (California)
- The Cost of Watering Lombard Street (SFStandard)
