Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 25

8:09 AM PDT on August 25, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • When Will New, Shorter BART Trains be the Norm? (SFExaminer)
  • AC Transit to Use Bus Cameras to Ticket Drivers (Berkeleyside)
  • Lessons on Transit from San Francisco (NextCity)
  • New Member of SFMTA Board (Patch)
  • Extra Transit Service for Levi's Stadium (CBSNews)
  • San Francisco's Best Privately Owned Public Spaces (SFStandard)
  • Robotaxi Common Mistakes (SFChron)
  • Civic Center Carnival (SFStandard)
  • Nearly Half of Americans See S.F. as Unsafe (SFChron)
  • And More Driving Subsidies (NorCalPublicMedia)
  • Letters: How to Make Driverless Cars Safer (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

