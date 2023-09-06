Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 6

8:21 AM PDT on September 6, 2023

  • San Francisco Celebrates Transit Month (NBCBayArea)
  • BART's Anti Harassment Campaign (RailwayAge)
  • AC Transit Redistricting (Berkeleyside)
  • The Challenges of High-Speed Train Projects in the U.S. (ScientificAmerican)
  • Higher Zoning for South Berkeley? (Berkeleyside)
  • Can Universities Fix S.F.'s Downtown? (SFChron)
  • Fisherman's Wharf in Trouble/More than a Tourist Trap (SFChron)
  • Transplants Unhappy with Austin (SFGate)
  • What Can San Francisco Learn from Pittsburgh? (SFChron)
  • Before Civic Center Skate Park, There was a Roller Rink (SFExaminer)
  • Roundabout Coming to Sonoma (Sonoma IT)
  • How Driverless Cars are Regulated (SacBee)
  • Commentary: Welcome a New Bay Area City (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Oakland

SPUR Talk: OakDOT Director Kelley Says Protected Bike Lanes Should Be the Default

... before hedging his statement with a list of exceptions and political qualifications and "trade-offs"

September 6, 2023
Streetsblog USAPromoted

AVs Aren’t Solving our Transportation Problems; They’re Automating Them

September 6, 2023
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Legislative Update: Nearing the End of Session

September 5, 2023
See all posts