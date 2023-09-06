Headlines, September 6

- San Francisco Celebrates Transit Month (NBCBayArea)
- BART's Anti Harassment Campaign (RailwayAge)
- AC Transit Redistricting (Berkeleyside)
- The Challenges of High-Speed Train Projects in the U.S. (ScientificAmerican)
- Higher Zoning for South Berkeley? (Berkeleyside)
- Can Universities Fix S.F.'s Downtown? (SFChron)
- Fisherman's Wharf in Trouble/More than a Tourist Trap (SFChron)
- Transplants Unhappy with Austin (SFGate)
- What Can San Francisco Learn from Pittsburgh? (SFChron)
- Before Civic Center Skate Park, There was a Roller Rink (SFExaminer)
- Roundabout Coming to Sonoma (Sonoma IT)
- How Driverless Cars are Regulated (SacBee)
- Commentary: Welcome a New Bay Area City (SFExaminer)
