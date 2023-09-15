Headlines, September 15

- More on Automated Speed Enforcement Bill (SFGate)
- Merchants Want More K Ingleside Improvements (InglesideLight)
- On Chinatown's Grant Avenue (SFGate)
- Former SFMTA Director to Run for Supervisor Peskin's Seat (SFChron)
- More on Caltrain Expanding South County Service (GilroyDispatch)
- More Housing, Fewer Cars? (SFExaminer)
- How did the City Clean up for Salesforce? (SFChron)
- Is this Dreamforce's Last Conference in S.F.? (SFStandard)
- Cruise Intros Wheelchair Accessible Robotaxi (SFChron, Reuters)
- San Francisco Singled Out in State Housing Bill (SFStandard)
- Climate Protesters Call for End to Fossil Fuels (MarinIJ)
- More on East Bay Trails Opening to E-Bikes (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?