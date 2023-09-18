Headlines, September 18

More on Direct Payment for BART, Muni ( SFChron

More on Former Transit Official Running for Supe ( SFStandard

Oaklandside) More on Speed Cameras ( SFExaminer

How Much Did Salesforce Pay for Street Closures? ( SFStandard

More on Oakland Announcing it Will Enforce Sidewalk Parking ( SFGate

Bridge Toll Cheaters ( SFStandard

S.F. May Make Sunset Night Market Permanent ( SFChron

More on Wheelchair Accessible Robotaxi ( TransportTopics

Census Data on Work from Home ( MercNews

Commentary: The Ethics of Driverless Cars ( JapanTimes

Commentary: The Role for HSR in America ( Trinitonian

Commentary: Don't Panic Over AVs ( theHill

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?