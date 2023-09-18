Headlines, September 18

- More on Direct Payment for BART, Muni (SFChron)
- More on Former Transit Official Running for Supe (SFStandard)
- More on Speed Cameras (SFExaminer, Oaklandside)
- How Much Did Salesforce Pay for Street Closures? (SFStandard)
- More on Oakland Announcing it Will Enforce Sidewalk Parking (SFGate)
- Bridge Toll Cheaters (SFStandard)
- S.F. May Make Sunset Night Market Permanent (SFChron)
- More on Wheelchair Accessible Robotaxi (TransportTopics)
- Census Data on Work from Home (MercNews)
- Commentary: The Ethics of Driverless Cars (JapanTimes)
- Commentary: The Role for HSR in America (Trinitonian)
- Commentary: Don't Panic Over AVs (theHill)
