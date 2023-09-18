Skip to Content
Headlines

Headlines, September 18

8:26 AM PDT on September 18, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • More on Direct Payment for BART, Muni (SFChron)
  • More on Former Transit Official Running for Supe (SFStandard)
  • More on Speed Cameras (SFExaminer, Oaklandside)
  • How Much Did Salesforce Pay for Street Closures? (SFStandard)
  • More on Oakland Announcing it Will Enforce Sidewalk Parking (SFGate)
  • Bridge Toll Cheaters (SFStandard)
  • S.F. May Make Sunset Night Market Permanent (SFChron)
  • More on Wheelchair Accessible Robotaxi (TransportTopics)
  • Census Data on Work from Home (MercNews)
  • Commentary: The Ethics of Driverless Cars (JapanTimes)
  • Commentary: The Role for HSR in America (Trinitonian)
  • Commentary: Don't Panic Over AVs (theHill)

