This Week: Smart City Cycling, Climate Equity, Mission Bay

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic, and anyone already riding to hone their skills. Tuesday, October 10, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Equity in Climate Resilience. Regional agencies and community-based organizations around the Bay are partnering to center equity in climate adaptation efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area. Join this SPUR talk to learn how. Wednesday, October 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Mission Bay Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee. This committee advises the city of San Francisco on how best to spend the Mission Bay Transportation Improvement Fund. Thursday, October 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Rm. 2105, UCSF Mission Hall, 550 16th Street, 94158, S.F.
- Thursday Using River Front for Activation. Join this SPUR talk and learn about how cities across the country are re-imagining their river fronts. Thursday, October 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Fall Ride, Richmond BART to Point Pinole. Join Bike East Bay for this ride of San Pablo Bay. Saturday, October 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Meet at Richmond BART (West Side Plaza), 1700 Nevin Ave., Richmond
- Sunday Go with the Flow Bike Tour. In partnership with Bike Concord, Central San will guide participants along a portion of their wastewater infrastructure following the Iron Horse Trail. Sunday, October 15, 9:30-11:30 a.m. The route begins at Bike Concord’s Community Bike Shop at Olympic High School, 2730 Salvio St., Concord – a short bike ride from either Concord or North Concord BART stations. The route ends at the Pleasant Hill BART Station.
- Sunday Freedom from Training Wheels. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is best for children ages 2-5, but older children are welcome. Sunday, October 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Phoenix Day Family Fun Hub, 4830 Mission Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.