Headlines, October 30

- BART Extension Receives Regional Funding (NBCBayArea, MassTransit)
- Bay Area Transit Operators Address Financial Woes (SFExaminer)
- Harassment on Muni Under Counted? (SFStandard)
- The Battle Over the RSR Bridge Bike Lane (SFChron)
- The Horrific Crash that Got Cruise License Pulled (SFGate)
- Tech Startup Grabs Uber Offices (SFGate)
- S.F. Under Pressure to Pass Housing Bill (SFStandard)
- Sidewalk Planters as Flashpoint (SFChron)
- Planting More Trees in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Flying, Self-Driving Cars are the Future, says Governor? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Caltrans is Run by Lying, Freeway-Widening Snakes (SFChron)
- Commentary: Just One More Lane and Traffic Will be Solved! (MarinIJ)
