Headlines, October 30

MassTransit) BART Extension Receives Regional Funding ( NBCBayArea

Bay Area Transit Operators Address Financial Woes ( SFExaminer

Harassment on Muni Under Counted? ( SFStandard

The Battle Over the RSR Bridge Bike Lane ( SFChron

The Horrific Crash that Got Cruise License Pulled ( SFGate

Tech Startup Grabs Uber Offices ( SFGate

S.F. Under Pressure to Pass Housing Bill ( SFStandard

Sidewalk Planters as Flashpoint ( SFChron

Planting More Trees in San Francisco ( SFChron

Flying, Self-Driving Cars are the Future, says Governor? ( SFChron

Commentary: Caltrans is Run by Lying, Freeway-Widening Snakes ( SFChron

Commentary: Just One More Lane and Traffic Will be Solved! ( MarinIJ

