Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 1

8:16 AM PDT on November 1, 2023

  • Deeper Problems with Transit Funding (Route50)
  • BART Extension to Santa Clara Closer to Reality (Axios)
  • VTA Plan to Revive Old Rail Line (SFGate)
  • More on BART Paper Tickets Going Away (ABC7)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Lower Nob Hill (SFChron)
  • Driver Runs Down Boy Out Trick-or-Treating (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Biking Across the Bay Bridge (SFGate)
  • State Takeover Possible on S.F. Housing Regulation (SFExaminer)
  • Can San Francisco Adapt to Remote Work? (SFStandard)
  • More Downtown Businesses Closing (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Plans Two New Lab Buildings in Downtown (Berkeleyside)
  • Letters: Addition of Bike Lane Caused RSR Bridge Traffic? (SFChron)

Parallel Ridership Trends – BART and Caltrain

Conversations are starting about merging BART and Caltrain. Our friends over at Seamless Bay Area have started to look at the numbers that show why that makes sense

Adina Levin
November 1, 2023
Public Space

A San Franciscan Learns the Secret of NYC’s Safety: People in Public Space

If you want safe streets, make sure they are active places, our San Francisco friend learns on a trip to New York.

Darrell Owens
November 1, 2023
BART

Commentary: It’s Time to Talk Again About Driverless Trains

And the place to start is in the yards

November 1, 2023
