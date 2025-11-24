Headlines, November 24

- More on BART Delays (SFGate, KQED)
- Antioch Amtrak Station to be Decommissioned (EastBayTimes)
- North Bay Transit to Start Taking Direct Payment (MarinIJ)
- What Mayor Lurie Says he Wants in a District 4 Supervisor (SFChron, MissionLocal)
- Scaling Back Potrero Yard Project (ABC7)
- Golden Gate Bridge Unintentionally Stops Dangerous Drivers (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in Petaluma (SFChron)
- More Private Car Storage at Public Expense (SFGate)
- Clearing Out Last Stores in Downtown Center Mall (SFStandard)
- Trumps Offshore Oil Drilling Plan (SFChron)
- Obit: More on Passing of Architect Who Did Muni Bus Shelters (SFGate)
- Letters: Add a BART Station at Mission Safeway Housing (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?