Headlines, December 15

- BART Raising Fares (SFChron)
- Palo Alto Debates Grade Crossings (PaloAltoOnline)
- Driver Kills Child on Hayes Valley Sidewalk (SFChron, KTVU)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Vallejo (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in El Cerrito (EastBayTimes)
- Update on Driver Who Killed Oakland Teacher (Oaklandside)
- Driver Crashes into Cable Car (SFChron)
- Mayor Lurie Wants $400 Million in Cuts to City Budget (SFStandard)
- Which S.F. Politicians Support Marina Housing? (MissionLocal)
- Letters: Parcel Tax, Muni Funding (SFChron)
- Commentary: Close the Term Limit Loophole (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Muni Over Waymo (SFExaminer)
