Headlines, December 15

BART Raising Fares ( SFChron

Palo Alto Debates Grade Crossings ( PaloAltoOnline

KTVU) Driver Kills Child on Hayes Valley Sidewalk ( SFChron

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Vallejo ( SFChron

Driver Kills Pedestrian in El Cerrito ( EastBayTimes

Update on Driver Who Killed Oakland Teacher ( Oaklandside

Driver Crashes into Cable Car ( SFChron

Mayor Lurie Wants $400 Million in Cuts to City Budget ( SFStandard

Which S.F. Politicians Support Marina Housing? ( MissionLocal

Letters: Parcel Tax, Muni Funding ( SFChron

Commentary: Close the Term Limit Loophole ( SFStandard

Commentary: Muni Over Waymo ( SFExaminer

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?