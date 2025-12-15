Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 15

8:17 AM PST on December 15, 2025

  • BART Raising Fares (SFChron)
  • Palo Alto Debates Grade Crossings (PaloAltoOnline)
  • Driver Kills Child on Hayes Valley Sidewalk (SFChron, KTVU)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Vallejo (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in El Cerrito (EastBayTimes)
  • Update on Driver Who Killed Oakland Teacher (Oaklandside)
  • Driver Crashes into Cable Car (SFChron)
  • Mayor Lurie Wants $400 Million in Cuts to City Budget (SFStandard)
  • Which S.F. Politicians Support Marina Housing? (MissionLocal)
  • Letters: Parcel Tax, Muni Funding (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Close the Term Limit Loophole (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Muni Over Waymo (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Events

This Week: E-Bikes, Happy Hour, Holiday Lights

December 15, 2025
Streetsblog USAIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Find Out Exactly How Much Downtown Highways Cost Your City

December 14, 2025
Caltrain

Caltrain Gets Award, Holiday Train Goes Electric

Caltrain unveils new holiday train as it receives accolades from the American Public Transportation Association

December 12, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

CalMatters Ponders State Inaction During Ongoing Traffic Safety Crisis

December 12, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Video

December 12, 2025
today's headlines

Headlines, December 12

December 12, 2025
See all posts