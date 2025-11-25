Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 25

8:35 AM PST on November 25, 2025

  • Imagine Thanksgiving Travel if America had High-speed Trains? (CNN)
  • Enjoy the 'Freedom of the Automobile' in Thanksgiving Gridlock (EastBayTimes)
  • More on BART Delays (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Muni's Hybrid Bus Order (BusNews)
  • More on Mayor Lurie's Struggle to Replace Recalled Sunset Supervisor (MissionLocal)
  • More on State's E-Bike Rebate Program Ending (CapRadio)
  • More on Union Square's Comeback (SFChron)
  • Downtown is Back, but is it Fun? (SFStandard)
  • Oakland Mayor Pushes Back against Trump's 'Lawlessness' Narrative (KTVU)
  • Driver Severely Injures Antioch Pedestrian (MercNews)
  • Marin Joins Coalition to Fight Trump's Plan for Coastal Oil Drilling (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Fund Raising

Support Streetsblog San Francisco As We Expand in 2026.

Streetsblog Wants to Do More Coverage in 2026. Help Us Out!

November 25, 2025
Waymo

Op-ed: Waymo May Finally Teach Americans the Speed Limit

Do Americans even understand that posted speed limits aren't advisory?

November 24, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Is Austin a Vision Zero Leader Hiding In Plain Sight?

November 23, 2025
Promoted ArchivesPromoted

‘The Permanence Agenda’: Paint and Plastic Won’t Deliver Real Street Safety

November 23, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Videos

November 21, 2025
See all posts