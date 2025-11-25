Headlines, November 25

Imagine Thanksgiving Travel if America had High-speed Trains? ( CNN

Enjoy the 'Freedom of the Automobile' in Thanksgiving Gridlock ( EastBayTimes

More on BART Delays ( EastBayTimes

More on Muni's Hybrid Bus Order ( BusNews

More on Mayor Lurie's Struggle to Replace Recalled Sunset Supervisor ( MissionLocal

More on State's E-Bike Rebate Program Ending ( CapRadio

More on Union Square's Comeback ( SFChron

Downtown is Back, but is it Fun? ( SFStandard

Oakland Mayor Pushes Back against Trump's 'Lawlessness' Narrative ( KTVU

Driver Severely Injures Antioch Pedestrian ( MercNews

Marin Joins Coalition to Fight Trump's Plan for Coastal Oil Drilling ( MarinIJ

