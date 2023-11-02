Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Cable Cars

Welcoming the World to a San Francisco without Cable Cars?

City plans to shut down most of the cable car system and the T Third will only run between Market and Chinatown for the APEC conference

2:06 PM PDT on November 2, 2023

The only sections of the cable car system open during APEC will be the parts on Hyde and Mason Streets, but not Powell Street or California Street. Photo: Market Street Railway

By
Rick Laubscher

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

From November 13-19, leaders of numerous nations will gather in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference (APEC). These include many heads of state, including President Biden, China’s President Xi, and others. The US Secret Service is in charge of security, and they have demanded that a portion of Nob Hill around the Fairmont Hotel be sealed off tight as a drum, along with the area around Moscone Center.

According to SFMTA, this means Powell Street and California Street will have NO cable car service that week, just when the City will be flooded with journalists from organizations around the world, whose impressions of the City will be conveyed to hundreds of millions of readers (and prospective visitors).

To be clear, this was not SFMTA’s idea. We’re told both the transit agency and Mayor Breed wanted all cable car service to continue. But the Secret Service has the last word and their security perimeter boundaries trumped the desire to have our civic symbols on proud display in the areas where dignitaries and journalists would see them.

Cable cars will run on the outer ends of the Powell-Mason and Powell-Hyde lines, turning around at Chinatown. There’s no feasible way to run cable cars over just part of the California line, so America’s oldest and largest Chinatown will be stripped of cable car access to the Ferry Building — during an Asia-Pacific summit.

Not only that, but because the new Central Subway runs underground past Moscone Center, where the actual conference sessions will take place, only the one-stop section of the subway between Chinatown and Union Square will remain open during APEC, using a shuttle train. Regular T-line trains will divert at Fourth and King Streets and be routed through the Market Street Subway as a combined K-T line for that week.

PXL_20221121_000525030

Further, the Embarcadero section of the F-line will see buses on November 15, with streetcars turning around at the Ferry Loop that day, because of some sort of APEC event.

Here’s Muni’s latest information on APEC transit and traffic impacts.

***

Rick Laubscher is President and CEO of the Market Street Railway. A version of this post originally appeared on their website.

Rick Laubscher
Rick Laubscher

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USATransit

Talking Headways Podcast: Want Riders? Run Frequent Service

November 2, 2023
Streetsblog USAPedestrian Safety

Report: Americans Are Walking Less As Pedestrian Deaths Rise

November 2, 2023
Streetsblog USATransit

Five Ways to Pull U.S. Transit Agencies Out of the Fiscal ‘Death Spiral’

November 2, 2023
See all posts